Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 22F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

