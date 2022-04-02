Bismarck's evening forecast: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 d…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tod…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. I…