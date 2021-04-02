This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
