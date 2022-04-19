Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.