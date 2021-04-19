Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
