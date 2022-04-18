 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

