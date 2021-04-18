For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Monday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
