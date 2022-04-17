This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 14F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
