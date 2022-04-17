Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 14F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.