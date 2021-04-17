Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
