This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
This evening in Bismarck: Snow. Winds will be gusty at times in the evening. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 23-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 13-degree low is for…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Today's weather …