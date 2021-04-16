 Skip to main content
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

