This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Near record low temperatures. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
