Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

Local Weather

