This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 13F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
