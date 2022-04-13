Bismarck's evening forecast: Blustery with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
