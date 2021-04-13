This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
