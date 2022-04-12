This evening in Bismarck: Snow. Winds will be gusty at times in the evening. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
