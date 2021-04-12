This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.54. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
