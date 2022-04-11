 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 29F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

