Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy with a few showers in the evening, changing to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Bisma…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Bismarck folks…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. I…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 24F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 d…