Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy with a few showers in the evening, changing to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.