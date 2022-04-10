 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

