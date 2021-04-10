This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
