Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

