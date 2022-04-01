For the drive home in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
