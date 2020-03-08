GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 15 points, Brea Beal added 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina rolled to its fifth SEC tournament title in six years on Sunday.
South Carolina blew out defending champion and ninth-ranked Mississippi State 76-62.
The Gamecocks (32-1) won their 26th straight and should be the No. 1 overall seed — along with the favorite — in the NCAA Tournament.
They proved their superiority once more by running away — the Gamecocks led by 27 in the second half — from the usually powerful Bulldogs (27-6), who suffered their most lopsided defeat since falling to Tennessee 82-64 in February 2017.
Herbert Harrigan, a senior who considered transferring last spring, was named tournament MVP as she continued to lead the Gamecocks on their historic run. She had 44 points in the three games as South Carolina won by an average margin of 24 points.
Herbert Harrigan and Beal each had three of South Carolina's 11 blocks.
Tyasha Harris had 10 points and 10 assists for South Carolina. Freshman Aliyah Boston had 11 rebounds, her 16th game this season with double-figure boards.
Mississippi State was as cold as it's been all season. the Bulldogs finished with their fewest points at the break this season in trailing 38-22. They shot 33.8 percent (26 of 77), their poorest showing this season.
Aliyah Matharu led Mississippi State with 17 points. Freshman Rickea Jackson, the team's leading scorer who had 52 points the past two tournament games, was held to nine points on 4-of-12 shooting.
Iowa State 57, Baylor 56
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Baylor coach Kim Mulkey threw herself on the scorer’s table in disbelief after the whistle blew.
Less than one second remained in Sunday’s tenser-than-usual Big 12 season finale at Iowa State. Her No. 2 Lady Bears were locked in a 56-56 tie.
Didi Richard’s had been whistled for the foul — and Cyclones star Ashley Joens went to the free throw line, hitting the first of two shots to give Iowa State a 57-56 win that snapped Baylor's record 58-game Big 12 regular season winning streak. It was the sixth longest in NCAA history.
Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens' layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer.
Joens shot 3 of 18 from the field while being shadowed by 6-4 Baylor standout Lauren Cox, but drained 3 of 4 free throws in the second half — including the biggest one of her career.
Ines Nezerwa and Rae Johnson each had 11 points for the Cyclones, who sank 8 of their 10 3-pointers in the second half.
Richards scored 15 points and Cox added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears, who narrowly missed going 18-0 in Big 12 play for the third-straight season.
UConn 79, South Florida 38
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 21 points and No. 5 UConn beat South Florida 79-38 on Sunday to earn a chance at its seventh straight American Athletic Conference tournament title.
Christyn Williams added 15 points and Crystal Dangerfield had 13 in the semifinal win for the Huskies (28-3). Connecticut improved to 20-0 all-time in AAC tournament play after finishing 118-0 during the conference’s seven regular seasons.
The Huskies are leaving the conference to return to the Big East next season.
Elena Tsineke had nine points to lead South Florida (19-13), which suffered its second blowout loss to the Huskies in less than a week. UConn won 80-39 on Monday in Hartford.
UConn never trailed. The Huskies held South Florida to a single field goal on 13 shots in the first quarter and led 18-5 after 10 minutes.
UConn held South Florida to just 12 baskets on 58 shots (21 percent)
Maryland 82, Ohio State 65
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephanie Jones scored 18 points and Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 11 assists to lead No. 6 Maryland past Ohio State 82-65 in Sunday's Big Ten tournament championship game.
The Terrapins (28-4) won their 17th game in a row, earned the conference's automatic NCAA Tournament bid and captured their first tourney crown in three years. It's Maryland's fourth tournament title in the six years it has been a member of the league.
Dorka Juhasz scored 20 points and Kierstan Bell had 13 to lead sixth-seeded Ohio State (21-12), which ran out of steam after winning three times in the previous three days and had won four straight overall.
As usual, the Terrapins turned the game with defense — limiting the Buckeyes to just one basket during a 6 1/2-minute stretch that began late in the second quarter and ended midway through the third.
N.C. State 71, Florida State 66
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aislinn Konig and her 10th-ranked North Carolina State teammates weren't even born the last time the Wolfpack won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.
But the significance of the achievement wasn't lost on them Sunday.
“It's absolutely amazing to bring back this championship to Reynolds (Coliseum) and our fans and to everyone who has come before us," Konig said.
Konig shook off a rough first half by making 5 of 7 shots from the field in the second half and finishing with 18 points to earn the tournament's most outstanding player.
Elissa Cunane also had 18 points and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (28-4). They won the school's first tourney title since 1991, taking a tightly contested game in which neither team lead by more than six points throughout.
Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Florida State (24-8), which had upended No. 4 Louisville on Saturday to reach the finals. Nausia Woolfork and Nicki Ekhomu each had 17 for the Seminoles, who have never won the ACC tourney title.
Konig provided the spark in the second half, helping the Wolfpack overcame a five-point deficit in the third quarter with a pair of 3s.
Cunane made 10 of 14 foul shots as the game ultimately turned into a free throw shooting contest.