The Terrapins (28-4) won their 17th game in a row, earned the conference's automatic NCAA Tournament bid and captured their first tourney crown in three years. It's Maryland's fourth tournament title in the six years it has been a member of the league.

Dorka Juhasz scored 20 points and Kierstan Bell had 13 to lead sixth-seeded Ohio State (21-12), which ran out of steam after winning three times in the previous three days and had won four straight overall.

As usual, the Terrapins turned the game with defense — limiting the Buckeyes to just one basket during a 6 1/2-minute stretch that began late in the second quarter and ended midway through the third.

N.C. State 71, Florida State 66

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aislinn Konig and her 10th-ranked North Carolina State teammates weren't even born the last time the Wolfpack won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.

But the significance of the achievement wasn't lost on them Sunday.

“It's absolutely amazing to bring back this championship to Reynolds (Coliseum) and our fans and to everyone who has come before us," Konig said.