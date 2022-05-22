 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warriors take 3-0 lead on Mavs

  • 0

DALLAS — Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Andrew Wiggins added 27 while posterizing Luka Doncic on a dunk and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 Sunday night for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Klay Thompson scored 19 with a pair of big fourth-quarter 3-pointers as the Warriors moved within a victory of a return to the NBA Finals, three years after the end of a run of five consecutive trips that yielded three championships.

Golden State, which swept Portland in its most recent West finals in 2019 before Toronto won the title, goes for the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday in Dallas. No team has rallied from 3-0 down to win an NBA playoff series.

Doncic scored 40 and beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 32-footer that got the crowd going with the Mavericks again at home trailing 2-0, as they did against top-seeded Phoenix before winning the West semifinal series in seven games.

But that shimmy-inducing bucket was a blip on an otherwise rough night from 3-point range for the Mavericks, who missed their first seven and finished 13 of 45.

People are also reading…

Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber, two long-range specialists for Dallas, missed all 12 of their 3s combined and were 0-15 overall. Both went scoreless, offsetting Spencer Dinwiddie's 26 points off the bench. Jalen Brunson scored 20.

Wiggins' dunk over Doncic was originally ruled an offensive foul midway through the fourth quarter. The Warriors challenged, and the ruling was Wiggins' elbow to Doncic was incidental contact, giving Golden State a 93-83 lead.

About a minute later, Wiggins, who had 11 rebounds, moved quickly down the right baseline for a follow dunk on a miss by Curry as the Warriors extended their NBA record with a 26th consecutive series in which they won at least one road game.

One of Dinwiddie's 3-pointers got Dallas within five points with 1:15 remaining, but Jordan Poole answered with one from the left wing just inside the final minute.

GOLDEN STATE 109, DALLAS 100

Golden State;25;48;78;109

Dallas;22;47;68;100

GOLDEN STATE: Green 5-10 0-0 10, Wiggins 11-20 4-5 27, Looney 3-4 3-4 9, Curry 10-20 6-6 31, Thompson 6-18 4-4 19, Porter Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 0-3 1-2 1, Poole 2-4 4-4 10. Totals 38-81 22-25 109.

DALLAS: Bullock 0-10 0-1 0, Finney-Smith 3-7 1-2 9, Powell 1-1 1-2 3, Brunson 7-12 3-4 20, Doncic 11-23 14-17 40, Bertans 1-3 0-0 2, Kleber 0-5 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 7-13 8-8 26, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-75 27-34 100.

Three-pointers: Golden State 11-32 (Curry 5-10, Thompson 3-10, Poole 2-4, Wiggins 1-5, Moody 0-3), Dallas 13-45 (Doncic 4-9, Dinwiddie 4-10, Brunson 3-6, Finney-Smith 2-5, Ntilikina 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Kleber 0-5, Bullock 0-7). Rebounds: Golden State 47 (Looney 12), Dallas 33 (Doncic 11). Assists: Golden State 28 (Curry 11), Dallas 18 (Bullock 4). Total Fouls: Golden State 23, Dallas 18. Attendance: 20,813 (19,200).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shooter wounds 2 at Fargo restaurant, later kills himself

Shooter wounds 2 at Fargo restaurant, later kills himself

A convicted felon shot and wounded a 21-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child in an altercation that began  inside a crowded restaurant in south Fargo. The suspect later killed himself. Police say the shooting took place at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant shortly after 1:45 p.m., Wednesday. The suspect, 24-year-old Malik Lamar Gill, of Moorhead, Minnesota, continued shooting at the woman when she ran outside while carrying the infant. The woman is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. The infant suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is listed in stable condition. Gill was later involved in a police pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into some trees after driving over stop sticks. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Former Bismarck Public Schools leader is Minnesota lt. gov. candidate

Former Bismarck Public Schools leader is Minnesota lt. gov. candidate

Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, who’s running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, has named school administrator Tamara Uselman as his running mate. Uselman, who lives in Pelican Rapids, is director of equity and inclusion for Fargo Public Schools in North Dakota. She's also been superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools in North Dakota and Perham-Dent Public Schools in Minnesota. Hepola says he'll unveil his education platform next month. Democrats have criticized him as a spoiler who could hurt incumbent Gov. Tim Walz. But Hepola says he’s also hoping to attract moderate Republicans turned off by GOP candidate Scott Jensen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News