The Dakota Classic Modified Tour wrapped up on Thursday night at Dacotah Speeway in Mandan.

Traditionally a six-stop tour, a rainout in Williston on Tuesday shortened the event to five days.

On Wednesday night at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson, Jerry Flippo of Clear Lake, Iowa, became the fourth different winner in the Mod Tour.

Tim Ward won the opening night at Jamestown Speedway on Saturday. Defending tour champion Tom Berry Jr. of Des Moines, Iowa, claimed the feature at Nodak Speedway in Minot on Monday.

Kody Scholpp was victorious in the Tour's return to Canada. Scholpp won on his home track in Estevan, Saskatchewan. It was the first time the tour was in Estevan since the coronavirus pandemic.

Ward had 151 points heading into championship night in Mandan, 10 more than Travis Hagen. Ricky Alvarado (139), Scholpp (135) and Jason Wolla (123) of Ray, N.D., rounded out the top five.

In the IMCA Stock Car standings, Rob Van Mil of Barnesville, Minn., held a six-point lead over Trent Grager of Sykeston, N.D., 158-152. Van Mil collected wins in Jamestown and Estevan. Grager took the checkered flag in Minot. Grager won his heat race on Thursday night.

In Dickinson on Wednesday night, Zachary Madrid from Phoenix, Ariz., held of Van Mil for the feature win. Madrid sat third overall with 140 points. Angel Munoz (138) and Adam Goff (137) rounded out the top five.

Results from Thursday night's action at the Dakota Classic Modified Tour will be published in Saturday's edition of the Tribune.