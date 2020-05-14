Wutzke, Jasmine

School: Legacy High School
Future plans: Jasmine will be attending Bismarck State College for Surgical Technology.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society National Honor Society- volunteer award- volunteered over 75 hours Northwest Music Festival WDA Music All State Music All State Honor Choir Cantus choir-CDCC National Champion-Let's Dance Studio Three time Legacy Talent Show Winner
Extracurriculars: Choir Senior Company-Let's Dance Studio
Favorite quote: "A dream doesn't become reality through magic it takes passion, determination and hard work." Jasmine Wutzke
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is making up a dance and performing it at a pep rally my senior year.
Advice to future generations: To follow your dreams and don't give up
Parents' names: Sargianna and Jeremy Wutzke