Wutzke, Jasmine

School: Legacy High School

Future plans: Jasmine will be attending Bismarck State College for Surgical Technology.

Accomplishments: National Honor Society National Honor Society- volunteer award- volunteered over 75 hours Northwest Music Festival WDA Music All State Music All State Honor Choir Cantus choir-CDCC National Champion-Let's Dance Studio Three time Legacy Talent Show Winner

Extracurriculars: Choir Senior Company-Let's Dance Studio

Favorite quote: "A dream doesn't become reality through magic it takes passion, determination and hard work." Jasmine Wutzke

Favorite memory: My favorite memory is making up a dance and performing it at a pep rally my senior year.

Advice to future generations: To follow your dreams and don't give up

Parents' names: Sargianna and Jeremy Wutzke

