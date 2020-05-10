School: Century High School
Future plans: I plan to attend NDSU to major in Finance or Biology.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian
Extracurriculars: Baseball
Favorite memory: Back to Back state titles for Century Baseball including the first ever state title in 2018.
Parents' names: David and Andrea Weikum