Turner, Cale

School: Century High School
Future plans: Will be attending college at BSC completing generals.
Accomplishments: National Honors Society ND Academic Scholarship
Favorite quote: "Work Smarter Not Harder"
Favorite memory: Senior Skip Months
Parents' names: Doug Turner, Ramie Turner