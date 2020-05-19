Toya, Jowanna

School: Bismarck High School
Future plans: Become a Hair stylist, make-up artist
Accomplishments: After all I’ve been through, I finally get what I came here for, my high school diploma! I worked hard for it, learned a lot from others! And a huge thank you to Mrs. Carufel, and Mrs. Cournia for all the words of encouragement!!
Favorite quote: "No matter how much you struggle, NEVER give up!"
Favorite memory: My first day of school, when I first moved, I didn’t know anyone, 'til I met my friends I have now! They stuck by my side through thick and thin
Advice to future generations: Don’t skip class, 'cause you will regret it at the end of the year, I learned a huge lesson, make sure you find the right friends!
Parents' names: Phyllis and Steven Toya Sr