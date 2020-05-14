School: Bismarck High School
Future plans: This fall I will be attending Concordia College in Moorhead.
Extracurriculars: I am president of GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance)
Favorite quote: "We're adults. When did this happen? How do we make it stop?" ~ Meredith Grey
Favorite memory: Probably Junior year the after prom was really fun to go to or just hanging out with my friends having a bonfire.
Advice to future generations: Work hard and you’ll succeed. Even though it’s cheesy, cherish the time you do have in school you never know when it will end.
Parents' names: Dawn Tipton