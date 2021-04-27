School: Mandan High School
Future plans: Thomas hopes to attend North Dakota State University and study political science. He later plans to get a doctor of chiropractic degree.
Accomplishments: The son of Frank and Janelle Thomas, of Mandan, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Thomas was elected as the class president. He dedicates his time to his peers, ensuring that they have a successful school year. He said since the pandemic has been disruptive for students, he wants to make sure that his classmates are getting the support they need. “Since I’ve walked through the doors of Mandan High School I’ve just found a need to be very active in my school,” Thomas said. “I want to be there for everyone, and making sure that all of my classmates feel comfortable.” Thomas also takes part in the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the HOSA-Future Health Professionals club. Thomas enjoys volunteering and spends his summers working at his church’s food pantry. Starting in the seventh grade, Thomas would work almost full-time as a volunteer. “I always want to give back to the community that has done so much for me,” Thomas said. “I never had to worry about having a roof over my head or getting three meals a day, so I dedicate myself to serving those that are less fortunate than me.” When he isn’t helping out on the family farm, Thomas interns for a State Farm insurance agent in Mandan. He said he took the position to help him prepare for his political future. “When I graduate high school, I want to be a leader for farmers,” Thomas said. “I wanted to see firsthand how these farmers are struggling so that so when I am able to find a job that will help me advocate for farmers, I’m doing it with a brain full of knowledge and experience.” Thomas maintains a 4.08 weighted GPA while taking advanced placement and dual credit courses. He said he works hard in school to achieve his goals and to be a good role model. “As governor, I’d want to express to everybody how important it is to stay ahead in academics because once we fall behind, it’s hard to catch up and we should all be moving forward,” Thomas said. “If we aren’t working hard academically, we can’t take those steps forward.”
Parents' names: Frank and Janelle Thomas