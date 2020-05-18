School: Legacy High School
Future plans: Hannah will be attending NDSU to major in Nursing and minor in Psychology and Biochemistry.
Accomplishments: Hannah received the NDSU Presidential Scholarship, the NDSU Honor Award, the North Dakota Scholarship, the President's Award for Academic Excellence, and will be graduating with the highest distinction. She was also accepted into the NDSU Nursing Program in Fargo for the class of 2024 through the direct admission program.
Extracurriculars: Hannah was involved in student council, national honors society, HOSA, saber cubs tutoring, concert choir, and was a dancer for the Legacy Saberettes. She also had a job all throughout high school and currently works at Sanford Hospital as a CNA.
Favorite quote: "All our dreams can come true... if we have the courage to pursue them." -Walt Disney Hannah likes this quote because it means to her that nothing good comes easy, and that you have to work hard for what you want, which is exactly what she has done.
Favorite memory: Hannah's favorite memory from high school is homecoming 2019. It came with some challenges due to the weather, which brought her class closer together and they really needed that to get through these very trying times.
Advice to future generations: Hannah's advice to future generations is this: Go to and participate in absolutely everything that you can. Hold your friends close and spend as much time with them as possible. Make all of the good memories that you can because one day you will wake up and it's all over. High school can feel like forever at times, but it all goes by in what feels like the blink of an eye.
Parents' names: Julie and Troy Thinnes