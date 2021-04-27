School: Legacy High School
Future plans: Ternes plans to study global environmental science with a focus on environmental management, and get a minor in art. She hopes to attend either the University of Hawaii at Manoa or the University of Minnesota.
Accomplishments: Legacy High School senior Isabella Ternes started her photography career by taking photos around the house with her dad’s old phone. She is now an award-winning photographer, taking second place in the 2019 Dakota College at Bottineau photography competition. “I love taking photos of anything and everything,” Ternes said. “For me, it’s been a creative outlet, a way of expressing myself without words.” The daughter of Leo and Rebecca Ternes, of Baldwin, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Ternes is president of the National Art Honors Society chapter at Legacy. Similar to the National Honor Society, NAHS members are required to maintain good grades and complete art-related community service. In the past three years, Ternes has recorded more than 150 hours of art-related volunteer work. This includes face painting for homecoming and taking senior photos for students with financial constraints. Art teacher Lori Riehl said Ternes is a kind leader and an excellent communicator. As president, she helps members meet their goals and stay eligible in the program, according to Riehl. “Bella is polite, respectful, and motivated to do her best work,” Riehl wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She demonstrates a strong work ethic, positive attitude and the aptitude to hand in a well-done project on time.” Her photography eventually led to her role as the yearbook editor-in-chief. While she was originally just interested in taking photos, Ternes said, she learned to love all aspects of the yearbook. “It’s cool to have something at the end of the year that you’re proud of,” she said. “Seeing everybody flip through it and be excited to see themselves and their friends is a great feeling.” Ternes also is involved in student council, the academic olympics, key club, art club and law club, and she plays varsity volleyball and basketball. “When seniors would graduate, they’d always say to be involved but as a freshman, I never did and I don't know why,” Ternes said. “When I was a sophomore, I decided that I needed to be involved in everything that I can, and I love it.” The National Honor Society member said her favorite ways to give back are volunteering at Seeds of Hope Thrift Store and writing cards for nursing home residents. “Volunteering is important because I feel like we need to give back to our community more especially during these times,” Ternes said. “It’s cool to see how much the community benefits from whoever it is volunteering their time.” Ternes maintains a 4.2 weighted GPA and scored a 31 on her college entrance exam. She has taken eight advanced placement courses. She said she enjoys the extra challenge they bring. “It was a way for me to push myself further,” Ternes said. “It’s less about the tests for me than it used to be. It’s more about the experience I’m getting and how it’s going to affect me.”
Parents' names: Leo and Rebecca Ternes