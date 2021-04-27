School: Bismarck High School
Future plans: Tanefeu plans to study computer engineering at Michigan. He hopes to eventually wrestle at an international level representing either the U.S. or Cameroon.
Accomplishments: When Bismarck High School senior Wilfried Tanefeu moved to the United States, he didn’t know what wrestling was. Now, he's a national title-holder. Tanefeu won the 2019 USMC Cadet and Junior National Championship in the 113 pounds freestyle division. But he also excels off the mat, and it's his dedication and work ethic that sets him apart, according to school counselor Julie Berg. “He is extremely humble and has never taken any of his talent for granted,” Berg wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Wilfried Tanefeu is one of the most outstanding students I will ever have the pleasure of working with.” The son of Zephirin Tanefeu and Helene Zeunang Denise, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group. Tanefeu and his family moved from Cameroon, Africa, to North Dakota about five years ago for better job and education opportunities. At the time, Tanefeu only knew how to speak French. He said the move was a challenge, but he was supported by his new friends and teammates. “It was definitely a learning curve but I got the hang of it,” Tanefeu said. “I had great support and great friends that I made early on thanks to some of the sports that I played.” Tanefeu started wrestling five years ago and is currently working to get his third consecutive state title. After winning his national title, Tanefeu started getting offers from colleges across the country. He and his twin brother both committed to the University of Michigan. He said that out of everything he has achieved so far with wrestling, one of his proudest moments was winning his first state championship as a sophomore. “There was a lot of hard work that went into it,” he said. “It was really fulfilling for me.” Tanefeu works as a dietary aid at Sanford Health. He enjoys meeting and talking with patients and doctors. He also has worked as an information technology intern at BHS for the past two years. “I plan to go into the computer science field, so getting some hands-on experience with technology at an early age was a really good opportunity for me,” Tanefeu said. When he isn’t working or wrestling, Tanefeu enjoys fishing and spending time outdoors. He also enjoys gaming. He said if he has time, he’d like to join Bismarck High’s e-sports Club. Last fall, Tanefeu tried out for soccer and played on the varsity team. Tanefeu maintains a 3.95 weighted GPA while taking dual credit courses and advanced placement courses. He said getting good grades helped him get into the University of Michigan and will make it easier for him to have a future career.
Parents' names: Zephirin Tanefeu and Helene Zeunang Denise