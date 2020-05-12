Summers, Jurny

School: Century High School
Future plans: Attending NDSU in the Fall majoring in Business Management
Accomplishments: National Sharing the Spotlight Dance Scholarship, ND Outstanding Teen 1st Runner Up Scholarships, National Honor Society
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, EliteWorX Dance Team at DanceWorX, Peer to Peer
Favorite quote: "Think positive and positive things will happen."
Favorite memory: Cheering at the State Football Championship and winning both my Freshman and Senior Year!
Advice to future generations: Enjoy and take in every moment...make memories!
Parents' names: Karen Summers