Summers, Jurny

School: Century High School

Future plans: Attending NDSU in the Fall majoring in Business Management

Accomplishments: National Sharing the Spotlight Dance Scholarship, ND Outstanding Teen 1st Runner Up Scholarships, National Honor Society

Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, EliteWorX Dance Team at DanceWorX, Peer to Peer

Favorite quote: "Think positive and positive things will happen."

Favorite memory: Cheering at the State Football Championship and winning both my Freshman and Senior Year!

Advice to future generations: Enjoy and take in every moment...make memories!

Parents' names: Karen Summers

