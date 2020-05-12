Stotz, Mason

School: Bismarck High School
Future plans: Mason plans to attend Concordia College this fall to play soccer and pursue a Business Degree.
Accomplishments: Powerade Player of the Year in boy's soccer, Outstanding Senior Athlete of the year in boy's soccer, All State, and All Conference Award for boy's soccer, and National Honor Society.
Extracurriculars: Mason participated in soccer, football, track, and DECA.
Favorite memory: Winning boy's state soccer tournament his senior year.
Advice to future generations: Be yourself and be true to who you are.
Parents' names: Ron and Tammie