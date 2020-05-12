School: Century High School
Future plans: Attending the University of Jamestown. Pursuing a degree in Music Education and playing football.
Accomplishments: 4 year participant Award for ND All State Choir and Band, Century High School Band Drum Major, 1st chair tuba, Choir President, music star ratings for Voice at WDA and State, Star ratings for region brass festival competition, Football and Wrestling Captain, Nominated Center for the 2020 Mon/Dak Badlands Bowl, 2018 and 2019 ND AAA All Conference OL, 2018 and 2019 ND AAA 1st All State Team OL, 2 year state placer for wrestling
Extracurriculars: Football, Wrestling, Track Choir, Jazz Choir, Wind Ensemble
Favorite quote: "When they say it's impossible, show them it IS possible!" -Konnor Stordalen '20
Favorite memory: Going on Band and Choir Tours and winning the State Football Championship.
Advice to future generations: Don't take anything for granted, because within an instant everything can be taken away. Fill out your High School years not only with school work and knowledge, but involve yourself in music, the arts and extracurricular activities that your school provides. These activities will give you friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.
Parents' names: Erik and Connie Stordalen