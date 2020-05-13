{{featured_button_text}}

School: Dakota Adventist Academy

Future plans: Attend Bismarck State College this fall

Accomplishments: FCCU Scholarship award The Chuck F and Carol M Iten Scholarship award

Extracurriculars: Bismarck-chamber Student Leadership Network, Volleyball, basketball, robotics, choir, auto body shop class, construction shop class

Favorite quote: "With great power, comes great responsibly" —Stan Lee

Favorite memory: Road trips with my friends!

Advice to future generations: Keep your goals in mind and have perspective!!! :) Always be willing to have an open mind in anything you do!

Parents' names: Kelly and Martha Schlenker

0
0
0
0
0