School: Dakota Adventist Academy
Future plans: Attend Bismarck State College this fall
Accomplishments: FCCU Scholarship award The Chuck F and Carol M Iten Scholarship award
Extracurriculars: Bismarck-chamber Student Leadership Network, Volleyball, basketball, robotics, choir, auto body shop class, construction shop class
Favorite quote: "With great power, comes great responsibly" —Stan Lee
Favorite memory: Road trips with my friends!
Advice to future generations: Keep your goals in mind and have perspective!!! :) Always be willing to have an open mind in anything you do!
Parents' names: Kelly and Martha Schlenker