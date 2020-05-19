School: Century High School
Future plans: Will be attending the University of North Dakota to major in English and Secondary Education
Accomplishments: North Dakota Scholars Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship, MDU Resources / Bismarck Tribune Teen of the Week, Bismarck Rotary Club Scholarship, Danie Thomssen Memorial Scholarship, Dollars for Scholars Scholarship, All State Music Four-Year Award
Extracurriculars: Spanish Club, Multicultural Club, National Honor Society, FCA, Wind Ensemble flutist, Coffee House
Favorite quote: "Hello, sun in my face. Hello you who made the morning and spread it over the fields...Watch, now, how I start the day in happiness, in kindness." - Mary Oliver
Favorite memory: Planning Coffee House my junior year with my best friend and an amazing advisor. I’ve never worked so hard on something and been so pleased with its result.
Advice to future generations: Don’t live for yourself. Serve everyone.
Parents' names: Greg and Neysa Schettler