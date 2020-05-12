Sagaser, Ashton

School: Legacy High School
Future plans: Attend NDSCS, committed to play Volleyball and further academic career in the dental field. Future goal is to become a Dentist.
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, 3 year National Honor Society Member, National Honor Society Outstanding Volunteer, All Conference Volleyball
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, Peer to Peer, Cross Training Ministries, Volunteer at various organizations.
Favorite quote: "Helping others is a way we help ourselves."
Favorite memory: Becoming WDA Basketball Champs!
Advice to future generations: "High school goes so fast, don’t take anything for granted."
Parents' names: Matt & Melissa Sagaser