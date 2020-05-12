Rudolph, Sara

School: Century High School
Future plans: Attend Minnesota State University Moorhead for Speech Pathology
Accomplishments: Horizon Middle School Scholarship, Northridge Scholarship, Been a 3 year member of National Honor Society
Extracurriculars: Sources of Strength, National Honor Society
Favorite quote: "She believed she could so she did"
Favorite memory: Attending all the football games with my friends and the patriot pride that everyone has!
Advice to future generations: Get involved in high school, meet new people, try hard in all your studies, and make a lot of memories because the four years of high school REALLY do go by fast.
Parents' names: Dave and Kari Rudolph