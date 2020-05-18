School: MANDAN HIGH SCHOOL
Future plans: Jaden will be going into the 188th ND Army National Guard Band. Jaden will go to basic training the beginning of July and after basic training plans on attending NDSU.
Accomplishments: November 2019 Athlete of the Month Jazz Band I, Concert Band I (various awards), Marching Band. MHS was also chosen as the Governor's Band during his high school years.
Extracurriculars: Jaden has played football throughout high school and also participated in track. The last trip he was able to take with the Marching Band was to Ireland to March in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Favorite memory: Jaden was at Texas Roadhouse and the waiter kept trying to guess his name when he was around 4 years old. Finally I told him his name was Jaden. He said "See I am good Jaden." Jaden looked at him and said, "No if you were that good your picture would be on the wall." We were all shocked that came out of a 4 year old's mouth and the waiter really could not say anything...
Advice to future generations: Keep trying and never give up. If someone is giving you a hard time usually it is because they are not happy with their own situation.
Parents' names: Shelley Christianson