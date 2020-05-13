{{featured_button_text}}
Rath, John

School: Century High School

Future plans: Attend NDSU to major in Precision Agriculture

Accomplishments: Star Greenhand Star Chapter Farmer Outstanding Accomplishment in Agriculture

Extracurriculars: FFA

Favorite quote: "I'm only responsible for what I say, not for what you understand." - John Wayne

Favorite memory: Band tour to Florida and the Bahamas in 2018

Advice to future generations: Enjoy what you have while you have it, you never know when the greatest thing in your life can be ripped away from you.

Parents' names: Jayson and Diane Rath

