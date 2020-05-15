Pitcher, Mason

School: Century High School
Future plans: Mason plans to attend Southern Virginia University with a major in Computer Science. He will play D3 tennis for the Knights.
Accomplishments: Mason was awarded a Scholarship from the Bismarck Mandan Tennis Association. He placed 3rd in singles at state tennis his junior and senior years. He and his partner placed first in doubles for WDA his sophomore year. Mason also starred at state music.
Extracurriculars: Mason played tennis for Century High School beginning in the seventh grade through his senior year. He was a member of the Century High School Chorale.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was during my sophomore year when Ronak Kumar and I won first place in doubles for tennis WDA.
Advice to future generations: Stay focused on your goals.
Parents' names: Ryan and Laura Pitcher