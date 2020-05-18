Ohlhauser, Morgan

School: Bismarck high
Future plans: Going to attend University of Mary and throw for their track team and major in nursing
Accomplishments: Certificate of appreciation from the Bismarck PD for saving a life Chosen for the quarterback club In track Gone to state and placed every year for track and field in high school Athletic and academic scholarship from Umary
Extracurriculars: Track
Favorite quote: I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength
Favorite memory: Going on bus rides with my team and making it to state
Advice to future generations: Live in the moment but take your future serious. High school is all fun but it’s very serious and hard and if you want to get into a good school, or go D1 for sports, you have to work for it because nothing will be handed to you.
Parents' names: Darci and Sam mitchum