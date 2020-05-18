{{featured_button_text}}

School: Legacy High School

Future plans: Planning on attending NDSU to Major in Architecture.

Accomplishments: Musicianship Award, NDSU Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Art Club, National Honors Society, National Art Honor Society, Band

Favorite quote: “Life is too important to be taken seriously.” -Oscar Wilde

Favorite memory: Getting to go on band tour to New Orleans, Europe and the Bahamas.

Advice to future generations: Learn from your mistakes and never let them hold you back.

Parents' names: Jenny and Tracy Nelson

