School: Legacy High School
Future plans: Planning on attending NDSU to Major in Architecture.
Accomplishments: Musicianship Award, NDSU Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Art Club, National Honors Society, National Art Honor Society, Band
Favorite quote: “Life is too important to be taken seriously.” -Oscar Wilde
Favorite memory: Getting to go on band tour to New Orleans, Europe and the Bahamas.
Advice to future generations: Learn from your mistakes and never let them hold you back.
Parents' names: Jenny and Tracy Nelson