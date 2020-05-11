{{featured_button_text}}

School: Century High School

Future plans: Attending Minnesota State University Moorhead, Majoring in Secondary Education

Accomplishments: 3 year - Honor Society, Outstanding Volunteer Award, MSUM University Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Freshmen-Sophomore Vball, Choir, Fashion Club, Peer to Peer, Inclusive Sports

Favorite quote: "The happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything!"

Favorite memory: Being able to experience so many Century State Championships!

Advice to future generations: High school goes by really fast, make sure you take it all in and make memories along the way!

Parents' names: Brian and Tricia Miller

