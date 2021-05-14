Malard, Seth

School: Shiloh Christian School
Future plans: North Dakota College of Science for Diesel Technology
Accomplishments: Completing high school! Wrenching on classic vehicles.
Extracurriculars: Football
Favorite quote: Proverbs 27 Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.
Favorite memory: Mom's favorite is his first and only touchdown at Shiloh. All the Shiloh kids cheering for him yelling " Go Malard"
Advice to future generations: Proverbs 13:20-Walk with the wise and become wise, for a companion of fools suffers harm.
Parents' names: Darren and Wendy Malard