Malard, Seth

School: Shiloh Christian School

Future plans: North Dakota College of Science for Diesel Technology

Accomplishments: Completing high school! Wrenching on classic vehicles.

Extracurriculars: Football

Favorite quote: Proverbs 27 Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.

Favorite memory: Mom's favorite is his first and only touchdown at Shiloh. All the Shiloh kids cheering for him yelling " Go Malard"

Advice to future generations: Proverbs 13:20-Walk with the wise and become wise, for a companion of fools suffers harm.

Parents' names: Darren and Wendy Malard

0
0
0
0
0