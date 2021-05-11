Leingang, Olivia

School: Mandan High School

Future plans: Attend North Dakota State University to major in Architecture and minor in Spanish.

Accomplishments: ND Academic All State Silver Team, North Dakota All-State Musician, Academic All Conference, Best of the Class, ND Scholars Program Recipient, NDSU Presidential Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Softball, Musical Theater, Concert Band I, Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Academic Olympics, National Honors Society

Advice to future generations: Don’t waste your energy on things that aren’t worth it.

Parents' names: Arnie and Lori Leingang

